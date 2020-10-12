‘Words Taken Out of Context’: Dr Fauci on Trump’s Ad Campaign

In response to the ad, Dr Fauci stated that he has never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The Quint President Trump (L) and Dr. Anthony Fauci | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) World In response to the ad, Dr Fauci stated that he has never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has called out United States President Donald Trump’s campaign ad for taking his words out of context. The campaign ad for the US presidential elections 2020 was released on 10 October, following Trump’s discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being treated for COVID-19. The ad talks about Trump and America 'recovering’ from the virus, and praises the President’s efforts in handling the pandemic. This is followed by a clip of Dr.\ Fauci, saying, “I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more.” In response, Dr Fauci expressed his disapproval of the ad stating that in his five decades of public service, he has never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

“The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” he said in a statement to <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/11/politics/fauci-trump-campaign-ad-out-of-context/index.html">CNN</a>.

Dr Fauci’s clip has been taken from an interview with Fox News, conducted in the month of March, in which he speaks about the coordinated efforts of the White House task force in mitigating the virus. "We've never had a threat like this. The coordinated response has been...There are a number of adjectives to describe it -- impressive, I think is one of them. We're talking about all hands on deck. I, as one of many people on a team, I'm not the only person," he had said in the interview, at the time. "Since the beginning, that we even recognised what this was, I have been devoting almost full time on this. I'm down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It's every single day. So, I can't imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more,” he had added. In response to Dr Fauci, Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh stated, "These are Dr Fauci's own words. The video is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr Fauci was praising the work of the Trump Administration. The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr Fauci's mouth."

Trump also took to Twitter, to say that they were indeed Dr Fauci’s own words.