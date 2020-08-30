US Presidential Elections 2020: How America Elects Its Leader

Who can vote in the US elections? Well, anyone who is a US citizen and is over the age of 18 years is allowed to vote. However, some states have enforced laws that require one to show identification, such as a driving license, in order to vote.

This has attracted criticism from many who argue that this discriminates against the poor or minority voters who are unable to provide such identification, reports BBC.

Additionally, while it may seem so, the election doesn’t just decide who will be the president and the vice president, because states are also voting to send new members to the United States Congress.