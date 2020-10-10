Second US Presidential Debate Between Trump and Biden Cancelled

On Friday, the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to partake in a virtual debate despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis, organisers said. The cancellation comes after a vigorous 48-hour back and forth between the commission and both campaigns. This makes the scheduled Presidential debate on October 22 the last debate between the two candidates.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the commission said in a statement.

On Thursday, the commission announced that due to Trump's positive diagnosis of the virus, the second debate was to be held virtually, with both the Presidential candidates appearing from remote locations. Trump rejected the proposal saying he would not show up, setting off a series of events that put the future of all general election debates into question.

A Biden spokeswoman, in response to Trump's rejection, responded that they would have agreed to a virtual format for next Thursday's contest, but because the President had seemingly bailed, they would book another format for the former vice president to take questions, state reports. "Vice President Biden looks forward to making his case to the American people about how to overcome this pandemic, restore American leadership and our alliances in the world, and bring the American people together," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Friday in a statement. "It's shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions -- but it's no surprise."

"There is no medical reason to stop the October 15 debate in Miami from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate," Trump's campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement on Friday. "There is also no reason there shouldn't be the three total presidential debates as Joe Biden had originally agreed. We have suggested using October 22 and October 29 to hold the final two debates. It's time for the biased commission to stop protecting Biden and preventing voters from hearing from the two candidates for president."