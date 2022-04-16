What Is a 'Poison Pill' – Twitter's Defence Against Elon Musk's Takeover Bid?

A poison pill defence is sometimes undertaken by a company in the event of a potential hostile takeover, which implies that a player on the outside stakes their claim on the company by urging major stakeholders to sell their shares without the approval of the company's board of directors.

"The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the board sufficient time to make informed judgements and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders," Twitter said in a statement.

The poison pill strategy is used to dissuade the outside player from taking over by making the deal less attractive and unduly expensive to them.

The strategy allows shareholders to buy additional shares at a discounted price. The more shares they purchase, the more watered down the ownership status of the hostile player becomes, i.e. the value of the shares owned by the entity reduces.