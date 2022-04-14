After Refusing Board Seat, Elon Musk Offers To Buy 100% of Twitter

In an updated 13D regulatory filing filed on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made his “best and final” offer to buy 100 percent of Twitter, at $54.20 per share, according to the document accessed by The Verge.

Musk is offering to “acquire all of the outstanding Common Stock of the Issuer not owned by the Reporting Person for all cash consideration valuing the Common Stock at $54.20 per share.”

The proposal was delivered to Twitter on 13 April via a letter. Musk has reportedly said that Twitter will need to go private to go through the changes required for this.