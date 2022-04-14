After Refusing Board Seat, Elon Musk Offers To Buy 100% of Twitter
Musk would need to "reconsider" his position as shareholder if his offer is not accepted.
In an updated 13D regulatory filing filed on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made his “best and final” offer to buy 100 percent of Twitter, at $54.20 per share, according to the document accessed by The Verge.
Musk is offering to “acquire all of the outstanding Common Stock of the Issuer not owned by the Reporting Person for all cash consideration valuing the Common Stock at $54.20 per share.”
The proposal was delivered to Twitter on 13 April via a letter. Musk has reportedly said that Twitter will need to go private to go through the changes required for this.
Musk would need to "reconsider" his position as shareholder if his offer is not accepted, the Tesla CEO reportedly said in the filing.
This comes days after news broke that the Tesla CEO became Twitter's largest sole shareholder with a 9.2 percent stake worth $3 billion.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal revealed on Monday morning that Elon Musk decided not to join the company's board, days after welcoming him to the board.
(This story is developing and will be updated)
