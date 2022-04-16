Twitterati Ask Elon Musk To Buy Sri Lanka Instead of Twitter for $43 Bn

As Sri Lanka reels from an economic crisis with a debt of about $45 billion, and Elon Musk sets forth an offer to buy micro-blogging platform Twitter for around $43 billion, Twitterati has furthered the demand for an obvious and more beneficial deal between the two parties.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
They've asked Musk to buy the country of Sri Lanka instead of Twitter.
"Elon Musk's Twitter bid – $43 billion. Sri Lanka's debt – $45 billion. He can buy it and call himself Ceylon Musk," Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl has suggested in a tweet, alluding to the old name of Sri Lanka.
Twitter is flooded with several such ingenious propositions for Musk, entreating him to pay Sri Lanka's debt.
Tesla CEO Musk made his “best and final” offer to buy 100 percent of Twitter for around $43 billion, according to an updated filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, 14 April.
In a letter delivered to Twitter on Wednesday, 13 April, Musk offered to “acquire all of the outstanding Common Stock of the issuer not owned by the Reporting Person for all cash consideration valuing the Common Stock at $54.20 per share”. In his letter, Musk said he intends to take Twitter private and would need to reconsider his position as a shareholder if his offer is not accepted. "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, which is witnessing its worst economic crisis since the 1940s, declared on 12 April that it would default on its $51 billion external debt. External debt is that proportion of a country's debt that is borrowed from foreign lenders like commercial banks, governments of other countries, or even international financial institutions.
