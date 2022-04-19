‘Their Salary Will Be $0 if My Bid Succeeds’: Elon Musk Targets Twitter Board

Twitter announced on Friday, 15 April, that its board of directors had unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence strategy after it received an "unsolicited, non-binding proposal" from billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to purchase the company.

In a statement, Twitter said that the poison pill defence or "The Rights Plan" was being adopted to enable all stakeholders to realise the full value of their investment in the company.

A poison pill defence is sometimes undertaken by a company in the event of a potential hostile takeover, which implies that a player on the outside stakes their claim on the company by urging major stakeholders to sell their shares without the approval of the company's board of directors.

The poison pill strategy is used to dissuade the outside player from taking over by making the deal less attractive and unduly expensive to them.

The strategy allows shareholders to buy additional shares at a discounted price. The more shares they purchase, the more watered down the ownership status of the hostile player becomes, i.e. the value of the shares owned by the entity reduces.

(With inputs from NDTV.)