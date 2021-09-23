United on Wanting a ‘Peaceful and Stable’ Afghanistan: UN Security Council

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy. Image used for representational purpose.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, 22 September, said that the five permanent Security Council members, which includes United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom, are united on seeking a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.
He added, they seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girls are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," news agency AFP reported.
Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN, said that the five powers agreed on an inclusive government and added, "Unity is everywhere", AFP reported.
The Taliban took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan’s Kabul, ousting the US-backed government after a 20 years long occupation by the United States.
However, international recognition has been held off for now as there are concerns of outside extremist groups being supported by the Taliban.
Moreover, the Taliban have requested to speak at the UN General Assembly but the United States, which sits on the credentialing committee, has made clear that no decision will be made before the summit ends early next week, AFP reported.
