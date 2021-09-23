With Taliban in Power, What Does the Future Hold for Afghanistan Cricket?

The Taliban view is very clear and as soon as they took control of the country, female athletes based outside the country, with help from various agencies, managed to evacuate a lot of those stuck. The likes of Khalida Popal, a former Afghanistan footballer, even asked athletes to delete their history from the internet.

While progress with the Afghanistan women’s cricket team has been quite slow, it was as recently as November 2020 that 25 players were handed contracts. The majority are now said to be in hiding, according to BBC.

In what was a surprise statement, the new chairman of ACB, Fazli, has reportedly told SBS Radio Pashto that "we will give you our clear position on how we will allow women to play cricket. Very soon".

The ICC meanwhile are yet to make a statement on the matter with a board meeting due next month.

Roya Samim, a female cricketer from Afghanistan, expressed dejection over lack of support for women cricketers in the country from ICC. She said that the female cricketers are uncertain about their cricketing future since the Taliban took over the country.

"We all emailed the ICC but got no response from them. Why do they not respond to us, why do they not consider us, even treat us that we don't exist in the world? After the Taliban came into Kabul, we requested that (the ICC) please save all the girls, we are worried for our teammates. The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) also said nothing, they said just: 'Wait'," Samim was quoted as saying by The Guardian.