Taliban Ask To Address UN General Assembly, Name Suhail Shaheen As Afghan Envoy

The Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has asked to address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York this week, AFP reported on Tuesday, 22 September.

According to Reuters, the group has also nominated Suhail Shaheen, who is their Doha-based spokesman, as Afghanistan's UN ambassador.

In his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, Muttaqi requested to speak at the General Assembly meeting. Farhan Haq, who is Guterres' spokesperson, confirmed Muttaqi's letter, reported Reuters.

Ghulam Isaczai, the ambassador of the previous Afghan government, which the Taliban ousted in August, has also requested to speak at the meeting. However, the UN is still undecided about who will represent the country at the world body, reported AFP.