Ukraine: Victory Day Celebration Can't Mask How Badly Things Are Going for Putin

Ukraine’s western allies, meanwhile, have pushed increasingly ambitious war aims. This includes US defense secretary Lloyd Austin saying that Russia should be weakened “to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine”. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, meanwhile, has demanded that Russia be pushed out of Ukraine completely.

This goes beyond Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s minimum goals in any negotiations: that Russia withdraw beyond the front lines as they existed prior to the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022. But Zelenskyy has also made it clear that a precondition for Ukraine entering into negotiations was the successful evacuation of civilians (which has now been completed ) and fighters from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.