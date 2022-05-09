‘As in 1945, Victory Will Be Ours’: Vladimir Putin on World War II Anniversary

The Russian president said that Ukraine is in the grip of fascism and a threat to Russia and Russian minorities in the eastern areas of Ukraine. He said, “Sadly, today, Nazism is rearing its head once more.”

He urged the younger generation to preserve the memories of their ancestors who fought in the war and civilians who smashed Nazism and made countless sacrifices for their country.

Putin also wished Ukrainians a “peaceful and just future”.

Moscow who dubbed World War II as ‘The Great Patriotic War’ will officially commemorate victory over Nazi Germany with a giant military parade on Monday.