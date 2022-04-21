Putin Claims Victory in Mariupol Despite Ukrainian Defenders Still Holed Up

According to Shoigu, around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters remained inside the plant. Ukrainian authorities said they do not have access to drinking water or food. Meanwhile, Putin called on them to lay down their weapons and surrender, adding that Russia would treat them with respect.

Ukraine's defence ministry spokesperson said that Russia's move to blockade the steel works testified to Putin's "schizophrenic tendencies."

Meanwhile, Danish and Spanish prime ministers visited Kyiv in another show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the West. Their visit came a day after European Council's Charles Michel came and vowed the EU would do "everything possible" to help Ukraine win the war.

However, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine still did not have enough weapons.

Meanwhile, nine bodies, some showing signs of torture, were found in the town of Borodyanka outside Kyiv, the region's police chief Andriy Niebytov said, as per AFP.