'For Security of Our Motherland': Putin Delivers Victory Day Speech in Moscow

Putin delivering his speech.
(Photo: Twitter/@sidhant)
On the occasion of Victory Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 9 May, addressed the parade in Moscow, starting his speech by congratulating the Russian forces on defeating Nazi Germany 77 years ago in the Second World War.
He then wasted no time in moving on to the war in Ukraine.
"It is the same now. You are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of our motherland. The day of victory is close to each of our hearts. There is no family in Russia that wasn’t scorched by the great patriotic war. We are proud of the generation of victors."
Contrary to expectations, there were no major announcements regarding any escalation of the Russian invasion.
While he asserted that everything must be done to avoid "horror of global war," Putin reiterated as he as been doing for the past few weeks that Russian forces in Ukraine are battling against Nazism.
The West, he added, was preparing for the "invasion of our land, including Crimea". He provided no evidence regarding the same.
"In Kyiv they were saying they might get nuclear weapons and NATO started exploring the lands close to us and that became an obvious threat to our country and to our borders. Everything was telling us that there is a need to fight."
He gave his best wishes to the wounded soldiers and officers, wishing for their speedy recovery and said that he had, today itself, signed executive order to provide “crucial support” for “the children of fallen comrades”.
"The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us," he said. "The state will do everything to take care of these families."
The Russian president also pointed out what he claimed to be the diversity and the brotherhood that is present in the Russian forces.
"Today our warriors of different ethnicities are fighting together in the battle. They shield each other from bullets and fragments and shrapnel, really as brothers, and this is the strength of Russia. The unbeatable strength of our multi ethnic nation."
He concluded by saluting the Russian military, "Glory to our armed forces. For Russia! For victory!"