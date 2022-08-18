US & Taiwan To Start Trade Talks, Risking China's Wrath Yet Again

The United States and Taiwan on Wednesday, 17 August, agreed to commence trade talks with the objective to reach "economically meaningful outcomes," Reuters reported.

This is yet another sign of Washington's support to Taipei, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan, sparking an angry reaction from Beijing that included military drills, that is, warships and warplanes being sent across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, a five-member delegation led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey visited Taiwan on Sunday and Monday earlier this week, as part of a larger visit to Asia.