As US Delegation Visits Taiwan, China Announces New Military Drills

A US Congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts visited Taiwan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Taiwan)
As members of a new United States congressional delegation met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, 15 August, China announced more military drills around Taiwan, news agency Associated Press reported.
The visit by the new delegation comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island.
The US delegation's visit to Taiwan is a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.
Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks but details of the meeting were not immediately released, AP reported.
The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to meet with other government and private sector representatives.
(With inputs from Associated Press.)
