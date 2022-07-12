Iran Planning to Send Drones to Russia for Use in Ukraine: White House

Russian forces claimed on 3 July to have full control over the key city of Lysychansk, which was serving as the last major Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk region in the eastern part of the country.

President Vladimir Putin declared victory and reportedly told Russian troops to rest and "increase their combat capabilities."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the situation in his nightly address, but vowed that Ukraine will not give up.

With Luhansk under Russian occupation, Donetsk becomes the next target.

But the larger prize is Donbas, a region which Ukraine controlled two-thirds of despite the heavy fighting that has occurred between its troops and pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

With respect to the war in Ukraine, Putin recently stated, "Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven't started anything yet in earnest."