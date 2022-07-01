PM Modi, Russian President Putin Discuss State of Global Energy, Food Markets

It said the leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy. The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues," the PMO said.

It was the fourth telephonic conversation between Modi and Putin this year. Earlier, the two leaders held phone talks on 24 February, 2 March and 7 March. "As agreed during the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit on 23-24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," the Kremlin said in a press statement.