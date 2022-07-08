'Haven't Started Anything Yet in Earnest': Putin Issues Warning to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, talking about the war, said on Thursday, 7 July, that Russia had barely gotten started in Ukraine.

"Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven't started anything yet in earnest," he said in an aggressive speech to parliamentary leaders.

"Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say, let them try," he further said.

"We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this," he added, reported by Reuters.

He, however, did not reject the idea of peace talks. "At the same time, we don't reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us," he asserted.