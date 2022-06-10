January 6 Hearings: ‘The Violence Was No Accident’, Says US House Panel Chairman

Attorney General William Barr, in a video testimony, said that the election fraud claims were "bullshit".

Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter also testified that she believes there was no election fraud.

"I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying."

Trump has been reiterating since 2020 that his defeat in the elections was caused by widespread fraud. This claim has been rejected by numerous courts, officials and members of his administration on multiple occasions.

