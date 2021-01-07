2017 v 2021: How to Protest at Capitol Hill Without Becoming A Mob

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music famously sang “The hills are alive with the sound of music”. The unofficial anthem of Washington DC, a hotbed of political protests, has been “Capitol Hill is alive with the sound of protests”.

Donald Trump’s four-year presidency has been bookended by two massive congregations of angry people at Capitol Hill in Washington. One against Trump becoming president and the other against his electoral defeat.

Why then, did the protest on 6 January devolve into an ugly riot scene? What are actual intense protests in the US capital like? Why haven’t they spiralled into attempted coups against formers presidents like the one on Wednesday?