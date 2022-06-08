Charged for 'Coordinated' Attack on US Capitol Hill, Who Are the Proud Boys?

Far-right, neo-fascist, anti-migrant: The Proud Boys represent an intolerant fringe group in the United States (US), known for their misogynistic views and violent offensives against the Left.
The group has been mired in controversies since the attack on the US Capitol Hill on 6 January 2021, during which an angry mob supporting the then president Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US government in Washington DC, sloganeering and participating in the destruction of property.
Their trial will begin in August in Washington's federal court.
The Proud Boys were formed ahead of the 2016 US presidential election by Canadian-British right-wing activist Gavin McInnes, the co-founder of Vice Media. Since its formation, the all-male group has been known for street violence, particularly against left-wing groups such as Antifa.
The group's founder said that the existence of the group was necessary as society did not permit men to be proud of Western culture. So much so that it has publicly declared that it is an all-male organisation for "western chauvinists."
A number of women have also pledged support to the group, which has rapidly grown in popularity since its formation during Trump's tenure.
The group's modus operandi includes street violence, gang assaults, and rioting as well as organising public rallies and protests. A number of their members have also been charged and convicted for violent crimes.
As per the Anti-Defamation League based in the US, the Proud Boys currently have 119 'chapters' spread across 46 of the country's 50 states.
The group was declared a 'terrorist organisation' by Canada after the Capitol Hill violence.
People affiliated with the right-wing group have often made misogynistic comments, with many of them even supporting rape.
They have also expressed anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim, and anti-migrant views on social media sites – one of most important reasons they were banned by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Some of their members also espouse white supremacist and anti-semitic views, in line with the Ku Klux Klan.
According to the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism, 83 of the group's members have carried out ideologically motivated crimes across the US by end-2021. This includes at least 54 members who participated in the Capitol Hill riot.
The group gained national attention after Trump asked them to "stand back and stand by" during the first presidential debate ahead of the 2020 election.
Since they are banned by popular social media websites, they promote their views on less popular sites like Telegram, Gab, and Parler.
After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, several group members also undertook protests against preventive measures like vaccines and masks.
After Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, the Proud Boys had initiated the "Stop the Steal" campaign, as they believed that the result of the election was a sham.
This came as members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Biden in the election. Both Houses had to be evacuated, before the Senate reconvened later.
At least 54 Proud Boys members were reported to have been involved in the violence, which led to at least five deaths and left hundreds injured. Four police officers who had responded to the siege died by suicide within seven months.
