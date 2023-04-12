Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy Writes to PM Modi Seeking G20 Spot, Humanitarian Aid

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting India for additional medicines and medical equipment as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine.

The letter was handed over by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar during her meeting with Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, on Tuesday, 12 April, in New Delhi.



A statement from the MEA read: