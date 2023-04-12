Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy Writes to PM Modi Seeking G20 Spot, Humanitarian Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks political help from India against an attack by Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting India for additional medicines and medical equipment as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine.
The letter was handed over by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar during her meeting with Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, on Tuesday, 12 April, in New Delhi.
A statement from the MEA read:
Moreover, the Ukrainian president also sought his participation in the G20 summit in September this year.
Dzheppar's visit was her first to India since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
MoS Meenakshi Lekhi also narrated the meeting on Twitter and said, "Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM Emine Dzheppar."
Lekhi added that the discussions ranged from bilateral and global issues to cultural ties and women empowerment. She said that Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance.
She also reiterated Modi's statement from a September 2022 bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he said, "Today's era is not of war."
"The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies. Secretary (West) shared that India has provided medicines, medical equipment and would provide school buses etc. to Ukraine," a MEA statement added.
