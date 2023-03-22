Xi-Putin Talks: As China Poses As Peacemaker in Ukraine Crisis, Can India Wait?

On Ukraine, China has positioned itself as a peacemaker whose position is based on facts. Xi says, “China has all along upheld an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the issue, and actively proposed peace talks.” He noted that China's proposal is within the principles of the UN Charter, holding respect for legitimate security concerns for all countries …and ensuring the stability of global industrial and supply chains.” These are all contained in China’s 12-point peace proposal that was made earlier this month.

Putin concurred with this view when he said that Russia was “grateful for the balanced line of the PRC in connections with events taking place in Ukraine…. And we welcome China’s readiness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.”

The bottom line seems to be that both sides were speaking past each other to the international community. The Chinese wanted to tell the world that they are a responsible power and are seeking to promote peace and stability, while the Russians were keen to show that the PRC is with them as a supporter.

On the eve of the visit, the Chinese informed that Xi intended to speak to President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of the war but indicated that the conversation would occur after he returned from Moscow.