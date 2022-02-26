Ukraine Crisis: Prez Zelenskyy Talks to PM Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks political help from India against attack by Russia
(Photo: Twitter/PMO)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 26 February, in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked for political support against Russia at the United Nations Security Council.
Zelenskyy had previously spoken to presidents and leaders of Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, and so on.
"Building an anti-Putin coalition together!" he had said in one of the tweets.
There are "more than 100,000 invaders" on Ukraine's land, the war-torn country's president wrote. He urged PM Modi to join forces and "stop the aggressor together."
This came after India had abstained from voting in UNSC against Russia's attack earlier on Saturday. Russia vetoed the resolution that condemned its attack on Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Previously, on Thursday evening, PM Modi had spoken over call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appealing for an "immediate cessation of violence" between Russia and Ukraine. He further had called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.
The Ukrainian president had also asked help from United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, demanding to strengthen the sanctions on Russia.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)