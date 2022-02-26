India Abstains on UNSC Resolution Against Russia, Explains Reasons For It

India, along with China and the United Arab Emirates, abstained on a Security Council resolution, on 25 February, condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution proposed by the US and Albania sought to declare that Russia has committed acts of aggression against Ukraine and the situation is a breach of international peace and security.
It had also demanded for Russia to completely withdraw its military forces from within Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.
With the backing of nearly 60 countries, it received 11 votes in favour, giving it a majority in the 15-member Council, but was nullified by the Russian veto on Friday evening.
This was expected as Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Explaining the abstention, India's Permanent Representative, TS Tirumurti said, "It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it."
"Dialogue is the only answer to the settling of differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment," he added.
While China's abstention comes as Beijing and Moscow declared a “no limits” partnership during the opening day of the Winter Olympics.
US Permanent Representative, Linda Thomas Greenfield made the voting on the resolution a litmus test for how countries stand with the US. "There is no middle ground," she said before the vote.
And after the vote, she added, "This vote showed which countries truly believe in supporting the core principles of the UN and which ones deployed them as convenient catchphrases. This vote showed which Security Council members support the UN Charter and which ones do not."
"The UN Charter has been challenged in the past, but it has stood firm on the side of peace, security, development, justice, international law & human rights. The international community must do everything in its power so that these values prevail in Ukraine & for all humanity."
