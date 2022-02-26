Russia-Ukraine: Blasts, Gunfire Heard in Kyiv as Russian Forces Surround Capital
The battle for Kyiv has intensified as eyewitnesses and journalists reported hearing blasts and intense gunfire in parts of the capital city on 26 February, Saturday.
“Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said in a late night message. Warning of the offencive, he said, “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come. We cannot lose the capital."
Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that condemned its attack on Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
This was expected as Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the motion while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.
Rounds of artillery and intense gunfire reported from parts of Kyiv
Air India Evacuation Flight Lands in Bucharest
Air India flight from Mumbai landed in Bucharest, to bring back Indians from Ukraine who crossed border into Romania, reported ANI. According to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, more than 470 students were evacuated from Ukraine via the Romanian land border on Friday, 25 February.
Biden Administration Seeks $6.4 Billion from US Congress for Ukraine, Allies
The Biden administration, according a AP report, has asked the US Congress to approve $6.4 billion for an initial US response in Ukraine for military and humanitarian purposes.
According to the report, the largest portions of the amount would be for the Defense and State departments and for the US Agency for International Development. The amount provides an early look of the amount US taxpayers will bear due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
'Heavy Fighting Underway in Vasylkiv, Near Kyiv': Ukraine Army
In a first account of its fight against Russian forces, the Ukrainian military stated that it has destroyed two enemy targets in the joint forces operation by the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.
According to a post by Ukraine military official Facebook page, early on Saturday, a Russian helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. Another Su-25, heading in the directory Vinnytsia in West Ukraine was already destroyed by a Su-27 pilot.
"Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land an airborne force. Active fighting is taking place on the streets of Kyiv. Everywhere the enemy gets a decent rebuff and incurs losses... Let's win together!" read the post.
