Russia-Ukraine: Blasts, Gunfire Heard in Kyiv as Russian Forces Surround Capital

Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict here.

The Quint
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here.</p></div>
The battle for Kyiv has intensified as eyewitnesses and journalists reported hearing blasts and intense gunfire in parts of the capital city on 26 February, Saturday.

“Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said in a late night message. Warning of the offencive, he said, “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come. We cannot lose the capital."

Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that condemned its attack on Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

This was expected as Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the motion while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

Snapshot

  • Rounds of artillery and intense gunfire reported from parts of Kyiv

  • Russia vetoes a UNSC resolution condemning its attack on Ukraine

  • Ukraine President warns Russia will try to storm Kyiv.

11:22 AM , 26 Feb
Air India Evacuation Flight Lands in Bucharest

Air India flight from Mumbai landed in Bucharest, to bring back Indians from Ukraine who crossed border into Romania, reported ANI. According to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, more than 470 students were evacuated from Ukraine via the Romanian land border on Friday, 25 February.

11:02 AM , 26 Feb

In Photos: Ukraine Ground Reality

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>A body of woman, killed during shelling from Ukrainian forces, lies under debris of a damaged house in Donetsk, in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine on 25 February.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kyiv : Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Ukrainian firefighters look at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>A man inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.</p></div>
11:02 AM , 26 Feb

Biden Administration Seeks $6.4 Billion from US Congress for Ukraine, Allies

The Biden administration, according a AP report, has asked the US Congress to approve $6.4 billion for an initial US response in Ukraine for military and humanitarian purposes.

According to the report, the largest portions of the amount would be for the Defense and State departments and for the US Agency for International Development. The amount provides an early look of the amount US taxpayers will bear due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

10:27 AM , 26 Feb

'Heavy Fighting Underway in Vasylkiv, Near Kyiv': Ukraine Army

In a first account of its fight against Russian forces, the Ukrainian military stated that it has destroyed two enemy targets in the joint forces operation by the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

According to a post by Ukraine military official Facebook page, early on Saturday, a Russian helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. Another Su-25, heading in the directory Vinnytsia in West Ukraine was already destroyed by a Su-27 pilot.

"Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land an airborne force. Active fighting is taking place on the streets of Kyiv. Everywhere the enemy gets a decent rebuff and incurs losses... Let's win together!" read the post.


Published: 26 Feb 2022, 9:29 AM IST
