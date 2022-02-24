Putin's Public Approval Is Soaring During Ukraine Crisis; It’s Unlikely to Last

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine on 21 February, 2022. The invasion could lead to the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, Western leaders warn .

But amid the mounting tensions, public opinion polls in Russia show that support for Putin is rising.

The rally ‘round the flag effect of supporting political leadership during an international crisis will likely be short-lived.

Historical data shows that diversionary wars — fighting abroad to draw attention away from problems at home — have rarely worked for Putin.

Daring and expensive military adventures will, over time, decrease the Kremlin’s popularity, history also tells us .