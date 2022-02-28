Amid War, Ukraine's ISKCON Volunteers Take Up Arms, Seek Strength in Devotion

“Vamshi Madhava Prabhu is seriously injured. He was in the backyard of his home in Kherson when a sniper shot nearby hit him,” says his friend Radha Raman.

“His wife messaged us – how can I save him! She has nowhere to take him as there isn’t a working ambulance service currently, nearby. The Russians are using ambulance cars, to go around unnoticed, to plant bombs.”

Kherson is one of the Ukrainian cities that Russian forces are focusing their military might on.

Radha Raman and Vamshi Madhava are devotees of the Hindu God Krishna, since the early 1990s.