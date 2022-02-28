'Ballad of Bawling Babies': A Poem for Ukraine, Against War

Valour is mute

So if war comes

It will not be the sound of honour,

Of sturdy men in sturdy boots

That you will hear

What you will hear,

However,

Will be a ballad of bawling babies

Broken, Ailing, Hungry

And when they'll look at you with their innocent eyes

And ask you if you know where their parents went

Will you tell them that they died

fighting a war for the country?

And when they'll ask you what is country

Will you show them the land

Rendered battered and barren by the acts of men

Will you show them sickness and smoke

The absolute dearth of hope

An economy so broke

A sea of orphans, no home?

When they ask you what is country

And what their parents died fighting for

Will you even be able to tell yourself

What it really is,

And who is not losing this war?