'Invaders Will Die': Former Miss Ukraine Takes Up Arms To Fight Russia

Anastasiia Lenna, former Miss Ukraine and beauty queen, is reportedly training to join the Ukrainian military.
(Photo: Anastasiia Lenna, Instagram)
Former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, through a series of Instagram stories, said that she was training to join her country's military to fight against Russia.
Lenna, who was also Ukraine's representative in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, said that she wanted to answer the call to defend her country, according to her official handle.
A vocal voice on Instagram, she has repeatedly asked her fans and followers to stand up against the military action by Russia. She has also been sharing stories of her combat training.
"Training. The invaders will die on our land. All world see this," she wrote in her story.
(Photo: Anastasiia Lenna, Instagram)
Instagram snip.
(Photo: Anastasiia Lenna, Instagram)
Instagram snip.
In a post that she had shared on Saturday, 26 February, Lenna called President Zelenskyy a true leader and wrote:
A management and marketing graduate from the Slavistik University in Kyiv, Lenna had worked in Turkey as a Public Relations Manager. She knows five different languages and had worked as a translator as well.