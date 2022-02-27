Ukraine Has Submitted Application Against Russia to ICJ: Zelenskyy

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion in Ukraine. Sunday was the fourth day of Russia's military operation.

Currently, the clash between the two countries is on and Russian troops are invading Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

Zelenskyy had earlier turned down Russia's offer for talks in Belarus accusing Belarus of complying with Russia. While addressing the nation earlier on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said that he remained open to talks in locations that were not colluding with the element.

He had added that negotiations in Belarus' capital Minsk, could have been possible, if Russia had not attacked Ukraine for Belarusian territory.