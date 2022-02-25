Why Is Putin Being Compared to Hitler and What Does History Make of It?

There is an eerie similarity in the justification that Putin gave for invading Ukraine and the justification that Hitler had given while annexing Czechoslovakia in 1939.

The Nazi dictator had claimed that the German speaking people of Czechoslovakia were desperate for liberation, and it would be his responsibility to ensure that.

"I must also declare before the German people that in the Sudeten German problem my patience is now at an end. Czechoslovakia must give the Germans their freedom, or we will get this freedom for ourselves," the chancellor of the Third Reich had said on 26 September 1938.

Does that sound familiar?

Putin's words are not too different.

The goal of the "special military operation," he had said on state TV earlier this week, is to "protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years," Reuters reported.

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Putin had asserted, "In people’s hearts and minds, Crimea has always been an inseparable part of Russia," as quoted in Washington Post.