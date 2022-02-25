Why Vladimir Putin Won't Back Down in Ukraine

Russian notions of western hypocrisy have a long history going back well into the period of the Soviet Union and the Cold War. A particularly pivotal event was the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 . During that crisis, the United States questioned whether it was reasonable for the Soviet Union to place nuclear weapons in Cuba, while at the same time putting its own weapons close to the Soviet Union in Turkey.

At the time, the US invoked the Monroe Doctrine , first laid out in 1823 and an assertion of American dominance in the Western Hemisphere. US politicians said it gave them a free hand to prevent foreign influence in the Americas.