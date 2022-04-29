UK MPs Slam Boris Johnson's Silence on Indian Muslims During Meeting With Modi

MPs of the United Kingdom have voiced their concerns about the treatment of Muslims and other minorities in India in the context of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent trip to India to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Johnson, during his two-day visit, went to the JCB factory along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and toured the facility with Tory donor Lord Bamford, who owns the company.

This, however, happened one day after bulldozers razed several shops, vending carts, and other alleged illegal structures in North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

These demolition drives have taken place across the country and have mainly targeted Muslim-owned shops and establishments.