'Tone-Deaf': UK PM Boris Johnson's Visit to Gujarat JCB Plant Sparks Outrage

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to a JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal, in Gujarat, and his climbing aboard an excavator on Thursday, 21 April, has led to an outrage amid the 'bulldozer politics' going around in the country, with the machinery being used for the mass demolition of homes.

Johnson, who is on a two-day trip to India, visited the JCB factory along with Gujarat Chief Minister (CM) Bhupendra Patel and toured the facility with Tory donor Lord Bamford, who owns the company.