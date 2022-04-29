‘Boris Johnson Failed To Challenge PM Modi on Anti-Muslim Violence’: UK MP

Days after United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson visited India and met PM Narendra Modi, UK’s Labour MP Zarah Sultana, during a House of Commons session on Tuesday, 26 April, criticised Johnson stating that he failed to challenge Modi on the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whipping-up anti-Muslim violence during his trip to India.”

Johnson’s visit to the JCB factory along with Gujarat Chief Minister (CM) Bhupendra Patel, a day after a demolition drive was carried out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, received widespread outrage, with Amnesty International calling his visit “not only ignorant,” but adding that “his silence on the incident is deafening."

Meanwhile, Sultana said that instead of questioning Modi, “he visited a JCB factory the day after the company's bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi. That shows you how much he really cares about human rights.”