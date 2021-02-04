Twitter CEO ‘Likes’ Tweet Asking For Emoji For Farmers’ Protest

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey has ‘liked’ several tweets related to the farmer protests in India, among them one that praised singer Rihanna for her post questioning the internet shutdown in Delhi-NCR amid the agitation.

One of the tweets that Dorsey ‘liked’ was one by Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah, wherein she wrote, "Rihanna has raised her voice for social justice movements in Sudan, Nigeria, and now India, and Myanmar. She is a real one."