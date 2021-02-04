Delhi Police to Probe Farmer Protests ‘Toolkit’ Shared by Thunberg

The Delhi Police on Thursday, 4 February, said that they will be probing the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests in India shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter as she announced her support to the agitation.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, after filing an FIR against the creators of the document, the Delhi Police alleged that the ‘toolkit’ in question was “allegedly linked to a pro-Khalistani group”. It also said that it was evidence of a conspiracy that led to the violence in Delhi on Republic Day amid the farmer’s planned tractor march.