‘Haven’t Named Anybody’: Police Amid Reports of FIR Against Greta

Much furor has erupted over the international attention that the farmers’ protest gathered after global celebrities like Thunberg and Rihanna, among others tweeted their support to the ongoing agitation.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday released a strongly worded statement against them, saying, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Later, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to slam the comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests in India, saying, “No propaganda can deter India’s unity!” and added that “India stands united and together to achieve progress.”