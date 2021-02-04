‘Haven’t Named Anybody’: Police Amid Reports of FIR Against Greta
Soon after reports of an FIR, Greta Thunberg tweeted that she would still support the farmers’ protest.
After reports of Delhi police filing an FIR against climate activist Greta Thunberg over her recent tweets about the farmers’ protests, Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP) told the media that they haven’t named anybody in the FIR and that the report has been filed only against the creators of toolkit.
“We haven’t named anybody in the FIR. It’s only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation and the Delhi Police will be investigating that case,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
“Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC – spreading disaffection against Government of India, it's regarding sedition; 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 and 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan,” he added.
‘I Still Stand With Farmers’: Greta Amid Reports of FIR
Soon after reports of the FIR being filed emerged, Thunberg took to Twitter to write that she would still support the farmers’ “peaceful protest” regardless of hate and threats.
Thunberg on Tuesday, 2 February, had tweeted in support to the farmers’ protest in India, soon after singer-actor Rihanna’s post on the agitation went viral.
"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," tweeted Thunberg, along with a link to a story on the internet shutdown imposed around Delhi. Earlier, Rihanna, too, shared the same story, saying, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".
In another tweet on the same thread, Thunberg had shared a toolkit to help people show support for the protests. Later, she deleted her tweet and shared an updated toolkit, saying that the previous one had been removed ‘as it was outdated.’
Furore Over International Condemnation
Much furor has erupted over the international attention that the farmers’ protest gathered after global celebrities like Thunberg and Rihanna, among others tweeted their support to the ongoing agitation.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday released a strongly worded statement against them, saying, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."
Later, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to slam the comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests in India, saying, “No propaganda can deter India’s unity!” and added that “India stands united and together to achieve progress.”
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that unity of the nation is of utmost priority to the government.
Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious agriculture laws near the borders of Delhi for more than two months now. While the protesting unions have demanded a repeal of the laws, the government has offered to suspend the laws for 18 months and form a committee to resolve the issues.
On 26 January, violence erupted in parts of Delhi during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.