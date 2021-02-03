‘Not Accurate’: Govt Slams Foreign Comments on Farmers’ Protests
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained,” the MEA said.
The Centre on Wednesday, 3 February, slammed the comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests in India, saying, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."
The statement by the Ministry of External Affairs came with the farmers' protest getting the international spotlight, as global icons such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted about it. Among others who posted about the ongoing agitation was a US Congressman and a UK MP.
What Did the MEA Statement Say?
Saying that "a very small section of farmers" have reservations about the farm laws, the MEA statement detailed how the government has been holding negotiations with the farm unions, and has offered to put the laws on hold.
"Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day... Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India," the MEA said.
“We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”MEA statement
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s Tweets
On Tuesday, singer-actor Rihanna tweeted the link to a story on the internet shutdown imposed around Delhi in the wake of the farmers' agitation, saying, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday also tweeted support to the farmers' protest in India. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," tweeted Thunberg, along with a link to the same story shared by Rihanna.
