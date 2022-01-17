Troops, Talks & Cyber Attacks: What's Happening in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis?

All still isn't quiet on the eastern front in Europe.

Moscow has warned that there will be "the most unpredictable and grave consequences" for Europe if its demands aren't met.

The demand that Russia is talking about is that the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies provide a guarantee that NATO will not expand eastwards to embrace Ukraine into its fold.

Both the US and NATO have categorically refused to provide such a guarantee. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a White House press briefing in December last year that "NATO member countries decide who is a member of NATO, not Russia."

Around a 1,00,000 troops have been deployed at the Russo-Ukrainian border in a crisis that has seen quite a few developments in the last few weeks alone.

Here's all that has happened recently.