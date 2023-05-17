'The Kerala Story' To Be Released in UK: Why Were Shows Cancelled Earlier?

After The Kerala Story was abruptly pulled from theatres in the United Kingdom ahead of its scheduled release on 12 May, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the green light for the release of the controversial film on 19 May, Friday.

All the scheduled shows were cancelled as the film had not received an age classification from the BBFC. The body has now given the film '18' rating. It has also given a content advice to viewers watching the film.