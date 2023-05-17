'The Kerala Story' To Be Released in UK: Why Were Shows Cancelled Earlier?

After The Kerala Story was abruptly pulled from theatres in the United Kingdom ahead of its scheduled release on 12 May, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the green light for the release of the controversial film.
After The Kerala Story was abruptly pulled from theatres in the United Kingdom ahead of its scheduled release on 12 May, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the green light for the release of the controversial film on 19 May, Friday.
All the scheduled shows were cancelled as the film had not received an age classification from the BBFC. The body has now given the film '18' rating. It has also given a content advice to viewers watching the film.
The content advice given to viewers on BBFC's website.
After The Kerala Story received certification in the UK, the director of the film Sudipto Sen took to Twitter to say: "Congratulations #GreatBritain. You won. Terrorism lost. Shall wait for your reaction. Oh... now British people shall watch the biggest revolution against terror... [sic]."
Actor Adah Sharma, who plays the lead role in the film, also tweeted, "FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK [sic]."
Last week, the screenings of The Kerala Story in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, scheduled across 31 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, were cancelled. Additionally, cinema websites stopped all ticket sales and initiated refunds for the cancelled shows, according to Mint.
Cineworld, a platform that sold the tickets of the film, said on Twitter:
Those who had booked tickets for the film also received an email from Cineworld. One such email posted by Twitter user said, "This e-mail is to let you know that due to the lack of age certification for The Kerala Story by the BBFC at Cineworld Wembley, we have had to cancel the booking you made for 12/05/2023."
But several Indians in the UK took to Twitter to vent their ire, with some even claiming that the BBFC was deliberately withholding the film to pander to "certain groups."
Releasing a movie in the UK without proper classification is unlawful. Owing to an alleged delay in receiving this classification, the distributor of the film in the UK, 24 SEVEN FLIX4U, instructed all theatres to cancel the scheduled screenings of The Kerala Story on 12 May, according to Mint.
Reports also suggested that the theatres were almost houseful. The director of 24 SEVEN FLIX4U, Suresh Varsani, told TOI that he had submitted the film (in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam) to the BBFC on Wednesday, 10 May, and that the board had watched the movie over that day and the next day. He further claimed that age classification is normally done on the same day.
Varsani went on to claim that it's "suspicious," as the BBFC has not given a "valid reason" for the alleged delay. "Why do they need more time when they have had three days?" he asked, according to TOI.
As per the BBFC's website, "films for cinema release are usually seen by at least two of our Compliance Officers, and in most cases, their age rating recommendation is approved by the Compliance Managers."
It goes on to say:
The Quint has reached out to the BBFC to enquire whether there was any delay in giving classification to The Kerala Story. This story will be updated once we receive a response.
It is important to note that The Kerala Story's makers have been accused of hate speech, propaganda, and spreading false narratives using exaggerated numbers and claims. The film's claim of 32,000 women being forcefully converted and manipulated to join ISIS has been contested and debunked by multiple media publications.
The film has also been accused of insensitively portraying sexual violence for the sake of 'shock value'.
The decision to pull the film from theatres, however, had irked several Indians living in Britain. Many took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the cancellation of the shows.
Karan Kataria, a London School of Economics (LSE) student who was recently debarred from contesting the varsity's students' union polls, took to Twitter to say:
"Apparently, the @BBFC is not certifying the Kerala Story. What's the issue? Is it not an example of censorship and a violation of freedom of speech and expression ? Artistic expression should be celebrated, not stifled."
Another user wrote: "The question is, why the delay? This is a serious movie that explores how young girls might be groomed to join outfits like ISIS. Surely BBFC is not delaying as part of its move to appease to the extremists?"
Some users even called for a protest to get the BBFC to certify the film. "If #TheKeralaStory is not release ASAP, maybe we all need to go in protest outside 3 Soho Square London! [sic]," a user wrote on Twitter.
