'The Kerala Story': Will Saying the Same Hateful Thing Over & Over Make It True?

Several religious practices central to Islam – like wearing the hijab or celebrating Eid – are blindly demonised in the film. One of the main evil characters is Asifa (Sonia Balani), who supposedly brainwashes Shalini and Geethanjali by telling them about the protection that a hijab offers.

What a far-fetched thing to say when in reality, hijabi girls of Karnataka schools and colleges are not even allowed to wear the headscarf and had to face abuses because of it.

There's even a shot of a girl burning what appears to be a hijab, which is, perhaps, inspired from the women's movements in Syria and Iran. A 'My Body, My Rules' graffiti is also spotted in one of the frames, which unfortunately makes no sense in a movie that campaigns against women's agency and blatantly portrays sexual violence.

As the end credits rolled with visuals of the apparent real-life victims of the story, the woman who sat next to me tells me that they should start screening such movies in schools and colleges. Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has endorsed The Kerala Story, I can actually see that happening.