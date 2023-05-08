Why Is 'The Kerala Story' Facing Pushback in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, & West Bengal?

Meanwhile, the film's reception in the very state that it is based on has also not been welcoming. While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement against the film before its release, The Kerala Story continues to run in the state – albeit without much support.

Several multiplexes, like PVR and Cinepolis, withdrew screenings of the film before its release on Friday, 5 May. Film trackers also confirmed to The Quint that the movie has been performing poorly in the state.

But at the same time, the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office across India, as per The Indian Express. The collection of the film on 5 and 6 May stood at almost Rs 20 crore, and on 7 May, it was a whopping Rs 16.50 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

So, why has the film been receiving pushback in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal? We explain.