A Tale of Two Cities: How Snapchat Maps Expose Contrast Between Gaza & Tel Aviv

Snap Maps shows the contrast in lives of Israelis and Palestinians.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Snapchat, an instant-messaging App known for its filters has unironically become a tool where users are exploring and tracking unfiltered, real-time content being put out by Palestinians on hand and Israelis on another. How? Let's find out.
Israel's bombardment and attacks against Gaza and surrounding areas has entered its 24th day.
The Quint tracked Gaza and Tel Aviv regions on Snapchat maps for 24 hours and more and noticed stark differences. But first, what is 'Snap Map'? How is it showing different stories from different cities?
Snap Map uses mobile phone technology to find out where its users are located and then draws them on a map in real time.
One can browse the map to see where your friends are geographically while also view stories from other Snapchat users. On the upper-right corner of Snap Map is the 'hotspot' option which focuses wherever major events, breaking news are taking place and people have been posting from these areas.
Snapchat Maps when the hotspot feature is selected.
Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 30 October, Monday said that ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas "will not happen," as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet "unprecedented humanitarian needs."
The drastic situation on ground in Gaza and Tel Aviv tells different stories.
Snapchat stories posted from Tel Aviv.
Snapchat stories posted from Tel Aviv.
Snapchat stories posted from Tel Aviv.
Some residents posted videos of the destruction caused by the airstrikes and attack in real-time as well.
Gazans charging their mobile phones as electricity has been cut.
A car was bombed in an airstrike by Israel.
Gazans have been lining up every day to get some of the water supply.
Desperate and starved Gazans also took food, flour and basic hygiene products from UN warehouses.
A port was also destroyed.
Al-Quds hospital was bombed recently by Israel.
Palestinians have also been posting about the dilapidated living conditions they have found themselves in after their houses have been razed to the ground due to the airstrikes.
The World Health Organization had also issued a grave warning that Gaza was on the brink of a “public health catastrophe” due to overcrowding, widespread displacement, and severe damage to water and sanitation facilities.
In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra had said that up to 3,150 cases of diseases were recorded in a single day since the violence that erupted on 7 October.
Gazan residents in makeshift tents.
Gazan residents in makeshift tents.
Meanwhile, a lifestyle influencer whose username is 'Nazmi in Gaza' has been consistently posting daily updates from the ground, ranging from their daily struggles of fighting for their basic needs and echoes the emotions of Gazan population who are documenting lest they are forgotten and whitewashed.
Nazmi documents the lived realities of Gazans regualrly.
Nazmi documents the lived realities of Gazans regualrly.
Nazmi documents the lived realities of Gazans regualrly.
Nazmi stands in lines to get his share of water regularly.
On the other hand, aish.com which focuses mainly on Jewish content posted how Israelis have been cooking and baking for their soldiers.
Save the Children's founder Jason Lee, on 30 October, said that "one child dies in Gaza every 10 minutes," due to the current airstrikes and attacks by Israeli soldiers.
Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted about how stories from Snap maps have helped in revealing the stark differences of daily lives of Israelis and Gazans and disagree on calling it an 'Israel-Hamas war.'
A war is called one when it is on equal footing. However, looking at the differences in power dynamics, wealth accumulation and backing of Israel by the West, incessant bombing of hospitals, houses and bakeries in Gaza are also revealed by devastation captured by locals and posted on Snapchat.
