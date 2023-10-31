This Video of Model Bella Hadid Expressing Support for Israel Is a Deepfake

Fact-Check | The video has been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing model Bella Hadid expressing her support for Israel is going viral on the internet. The 27 seconds-long video also shows Hadid apologising for her previous remarks.
What have users said?: An X subscriber named 'Danel Ben Namer' shared the video with a caption that said, "Bella Hadid stands with Israel. Sinwar didn’t expect to get this surprise for his 61 birthday. #WeFixedItForBella."
An archive of the post can be found here.
The video had garnered a massive viewership of more than 26 million on the platform. Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.
What is the truth?: The audio has been altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to show Hadid expressing support for Israel. The original video could be traced back to 2018 and shows her talking about Lyme disease.
How did we find out?: We noticed that the audio and the video did not appear to be completely in sync with each other. Hadid's lip movement did not match with several words that she spoke.
On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video, we found a similar one uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'Global Lyme Alliance'.
The video was uploaded on 31 October 2018 and was titled, "Bella Hadid's 2016 Global Lyme Alliance New York Gala Speech."
It showed Hadid talking about her experience and challenges that she faced while growing up with the disease.
Comparing both clips: We compared the keyframes of the viral video to the one uploaded on YouTube, and found that both of them have several similarities.
Hadid can be seen wearing the same attire in both the clips as well as the background appears to be the same.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Further, we found a reply by Namer while going through the comment section of the viral video.
The text in Hebrew when translated to English said, "Another particularly successful project by Yishai Raziel."
The reply was shared minutes after the video was posted.
Team WebQoof searched for the name on Google and came across a YouTube channel by the same name.
The viral video was uploaded on the channel on 29 October and was captioned "Hi @bellahadid we fixed it for you. #bellahadid #gaza."
We found videos of other people on the YouTube channel, including the Queen Consort of Jordon Rania Al Abdullah, which showed them expressing support for Israel.
The video of the Queen was shared with a caption that said, "Hi @QueenRania @ARQueen we fixed it for you :) #aifix #ai #queenrania."
Bella Hadid supports Palestine: A recent report said that Hadid had penned a long note expressing her support for Palestine. She mentioned that the crisis has also impacted her family.
Her father, Mohamed Hadid, was born in a Palestinian Muslim family.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video has been altered to claim that it shows Bella Hadid expressing her support for Israel.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)