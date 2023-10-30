Fact-Check: Old CCTV Footage of Blasts in Hospital Is From Syria, Not Gaza

Fact-Check: An old video from Aleppo, Syria is going viral to falsely claim that it shows Israeli forces attacking hospitals in Gaza and Palestine.
A video showing CCTV camera footage of blasts inside a hospital is going viral on social media to claim that it shows airstrikes by Israeli forces in Gaza.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a clearer version of the video posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The post read that it showed airstrikes by Russian forces at a hospital in Aleppo.
The video also carried a logo that read 'AMC, Aleppo Media Centre' and date stamp which read '16/07/2016'.
The video is from 2016.
Taking a cue, we looked for AMC's social media pages and found this viral video on their Facebook page.
The video was uploaded on 31 July 2016 and the caption stated that it showed an airstrike on Omar bin Abdul Aziz Hospital.
The post also carried a YouTube link of the same video.
The video is from Aleppo, Syria.
According to reports, Russian forces targeted four other hospitals apart from Omar bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in Aleppo leaving up to 2,50,000 residents without access to medical facilities.
Conclusion: An old video from Aleppo, Syria is going viral to falsely claim that it shows Israeli forces attacking hospitals in Gaza and Palestine.
