'Disgusting': Israeli Tiktokers Called Out For Mocking Palestinian Deaths

Meanwhile, there have been reports of many accounts being flagged, videos and posts on Instagram and Snapchat being taken down because they included information on what's happening in Palestine.

A pro-Palestine Instagram account with over 6 million followers (@eye.on.palestine) has been removed by Meta.

There have also been reports of many personalities like writer Fatima Bhutto and many activists and journalists posting about how their accounts have been shadow-banned and the algorithm is making their content on Gaza less visible and restricted on Instagram.

On the other hand, such content and videos by Israelis have stirred a controversy on social media where Bollywood actors like Swara Bhaskar also called out the video stating, "Evil unparalleled lives amongst the most innocuous and 'relatable' seeming people...Beyond disgusting!"