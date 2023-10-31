'Israel Will Not Agree': PM Netanyahu Rejects Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Days after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, 31 October, said that it “will not happen".

"I want to make clear Israel’s position regarding a ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of 7 October," Netanyahu said.