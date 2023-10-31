'Israel Will Not Agree': PM Netanyahu Rejects Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Days after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, 31 October, said that it “will not happen".
"I want to make clear Israel’s position regarding a ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of 7 October," Netanyahu said.
"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen," he added.
Indicating signs of escalation in its assault in Gaza, he further said, "The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war – a war for our common future."
Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza after the Hamas militants entered Israel, launched rockets, and took hostages on 7 October, claiming lives of over 1,400 people. The retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed over 8,000 Palestinians, including 3,457 children, as per Gaza health authorities.
In view of this, UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' chief Philippe Lazzarini said "This surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world's conflict zones since 2019. This cannot be collateral damage."
